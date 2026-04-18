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Sat 18th Apr, 2026

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Sports

Lincoln Red Imps claim 30th title as they head to Champions League again

By Stephen Ignacio
18th April 2026

It was a tentative start for Lincoln Red Imps against Europa, with the opening seven minutes played largely in the middle third.

Lincoln required just two points to clinch the league title, while Europa could ill afford defeat as they fended off Mons Calpe’s challenge for third place and a spot in European football.

After nine minutes, Lincoln created the first clear chance of the match, seeing a header go just wide over the crossbar.

Lincoln began to edge forward, pressing Europa back into their half. Europa struggled to respond as the match moved past the first quarter-hour, finding it difficult to push forward.

Well organised at the back, Lincoln Red Imps remained solid defensively, limiting Europa’s ability to transition into attack.

A free kick in the 19th minute, just outside the penalty area, provided Lincoln with an opportunity, but it was cleared by the defence.

Although Europa showed occasional signs of threat, Lincoln’s transitions from defence to attack looked far more dangerous. On 25 minutes, one such move saw the ball driven across goal within seconds of clearing their lines.

Two minutes later, a similar move resulted in the breakthrough. The ball was worked across goal, picked up on the right flank, and delivered back into the box, where it was met just feet from the goal line and tapped in for Lincoln’s opener.

Despite Europa’s attempts to push forward, Lincoln pressed high and made progression difficult, effectively stalling their advances.

A corner in the 33rd minute nearly saw Nano’s delivery curl in at the back post.

Lincoln maintained the pressure, transitioning quickly and sending a shot into the side netting in the 36th minute.

The second goal arrived a minute later. A break led by De Barr opened the opportunity, with a slick three-player tiki-taka move inside the penalty area setting up Lincoln’s second.

The first half ended with Lincoln leading 2–0 and moving closer to securing the league title.

A delayed start to the second half was followed by Lincoln once again pressing high, while Europa introduced a change in goal.

Europa attempted to build patiently, though the tempo of the second half slowed compared to the first.

Lincoln had an early chance to extend their lead in the 47th minute, but the ball flashed across the goalmouth with no one there to apply the finishing touch.

Europa responded in the 50th minute from a corner, but Santana dealt with it well.

As the match approached the hour mark, Lincoln were content to control possession and dictate the tempo, consolidating their lead.

Europa lacked the attacking edge to trouble a disciplined and confident Lincoln defence. Santana was called into action again in the 62nd minute, making a solid block—one of the few meaningful efforts on target from Europa.

Chances became few and far between, with Lincoln content to protect their lead and focus on maintaining possession.

Besares made three changes in the 72nd minute to refresh his side.

As the match entered its final fifteen minutes, Europa looked unlikely to mount a comeback, with Lincoln continuing to control proceedings and close down effectively.

In the 80th minute, Lincoln were awarded a free kick but failed to capitalise, wasting an opportunity to increase the pressure on Europa.

Goalkeeper Santana required treatment in the 84th minute before play resumed.

Lincoln controlled possession through to the final whistle, knowing that with a two-goal lead, the title was theirs. It marked the 30th league title for Lincoln Red Imps, with the Red and Blacks celebrating as they look ahead to another campaign in the Champions League.

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