Men's hockey title decider this Saturday as Eagles and Grammarians come face to face again

Saturday will see a crucial encounter between Eagles and Grammarians in what could prove to be the decider for the men’s hockey league title.

The match, which will be played after the women’s First Division encounter between Titans and Bavaria, should provide plenty of excitement, with both sides looking for that vital win in the five-match series for the title.

Eagles started the series strongly, winning the first match 5–2, while the following two matches, played in March, ended in dramatic 4–4 draws.

These results give Eagles the initial advantage, with a win on Saturday securing them the title.

A further draw or a win for Grammarians would take the title race to the final match.

With all three matches so far producing high-scoring encounters, excitement is once again guaranteed for hockey fans.

