Lincoln Red Imps close gap with St Joseph with crucial win against Mons Calpe

Lincoln Red Imps entered their match on Sunday against Mons Calpe knowing this was a crucial opportunity to stamp their authority on the defence of their league title. With St Joseph having dropped crucial points the previous day, and facing third-placed Mons Calpe, a win would give them the advantage at the top they had sought since their defeat at the hands of St Joseph.

It was a difficult start, with Mons Calpe presenting a tough challenge. The first half hour was a tightly contested affair, producing very few goal opportunities at either end.

Having played Lions just four days earlier, fixture congestion was already playing its part. Lincoln continued their policy of rotating players, although keeping a similar line-up to that used in midweek.

Lincoln had a couple of chances where the final touch was missing. One came on the half-hour mark when Montero put a ball across the goalmouth, but Kike was unable to turn it in for what would have been a clear opportunity.

Almost immediately, Mons Calpe were at the other end, forcing Lincoln to rebuild from the back. Missing passes and being forced into errors, Lincoln were allowing Mons Calpe unnecessary opportunities to put pressure on their defence, looking somewhat out of sync compared to their usual composed and efficient gameplay.

A somewhat untidy end to the first half saw Lincoln have a goal disallowed. A free-kick routine involving a short pass was struck hard by Mullar and blocked by the Mons Calpe keeper. Kike pounced on the rebound but had strayed offside, and his effort was ruled out.

Mons Calpe, although not posing a significant attacking threat, had done enough in the first half to disrupt Lincoln’s rhythm and force errors. However, a careless challenge in the 42nd minute undid much of their good work, with Kike tripped inside the penalty area.

De Barr made no mistake from the spot, slotting the ball past Friaz to give Lincoln the lead and ease Bezares’ concerns heading into half-time.

The goal appeared to settle the nerves of the defending champions, allowing them to control the tempo more effectively. Mons Calpe did not respond with urgency, instead seeing out the remainder of the half to avoid conceding again.

Kike, enduring a frustrating afternoon, failed to convert another clear chance in the 52nd minute, sending the ball over the crossbar from close range after once again meeting a cross across the goalmouth but failing to keep his effort down.

Montero followed with a hurried attempt that went well wide as Lincoln began finding space but struggled to convert in the early stages of the second half.

Static and largely defensive, Mons Calpe offered little resistance early after the restart. Lincoln dictated the pace and dominated possession.

In the 58th minute, it was a heavy touch rather than a defensive challenge that denied Falhassi, as his attempt ended in a corner that was quickly wasted.

Just a minute later, Mullar drove past defenders into the penalty area and struck with power, smashing the ball into the roof of the net for Lincoln’s second. Mons Calpe’s defence appeared too static to intervene.

With a two-goal lead and half an hour remaining, confidence visibly grew within the Lincoln ranks as they looked to secure three crucial points that would leave them just two behind St Joseph, with a game in hand. The gap between Lincoln and Mons Calpe stretched to ten points.

It was proving to be a pivotal weekend for the Imps as they sought to respond to a bumpy start to 2026 that had seen them fall behind title challengers St Joseph.

Although Mons Calpe attempted to push forward, they were met with a solid defensive display from Lincoln, who tracked back in numbers and left little to chance. On one occasion, four players swarmed the ball carrier to force an error and regain possession.

Mons Calpe refreshed their side in the 74th minute, introducing veteran JC Garcia and Parkinson. Lincoln, meanwhile, opted to rest De Barr, bringing on youngster Kyle Clinton, who added fresh energy to their play.

Momentum briefly shifted as Mons Calpe pushed Lincoln deeper into their own half, but they failed to seriously threaten Santana’s goal. Lincoln were content to defend and counter in numbers when opportunities arose.

Having been unable to break through as the match entered the final ten minutes, Mons Calpe then conceded a third. Mullar once again found space and, with a deft feint, curled the ball from the edge of the penalty area to the far post, beating Friaz as the Mons Calpe defence stood watching.

It was proving to be a disappointing Sunday for Mons Calpe, who also faced the prospect of Europa drawing level on points should they defeat Hound Dogs later that evening. The battle for third place was proving just as tightly contested as the title race.

Montero came close to adding a fourth in the 87th minute, dribbling past three players along the byline before seeing his tight-angled effort palmed away for a corner.

Mons Calpe struggled to find any route past Lincoln’s defence, as Santana secured a clean sheet to cap a decisive afternoon for the Imps.