Lincoln Red Imps go top of the league

Lincoln Red Imps came into Thursday evening’s match against Hound Dogs knowing that a win would take them to the top of the league table on the very day they equalled St Joseph in matches played. It was a moment they had been building towards throughout the first two rounds, having started the season with rescheduled fixtures and delays due to their involvement in European competitions.

On paper, this was always a match Lincoln were expected to win with ease. However, Hound Dogs had not been the easiest of opponents in recent months, having dumped Bruno’s Magpies out of the Rock Cup with their stubborn defensive approach — although they had proved no match for Lincoln when the two sides previously met.

It did not take long for Lincoln to stamp their authority on the scoreboard. Eight minutes into the first half, a floated free-kick into the six-yard box was met well by Joe, who diverted the ball onto the underside of the crossbar, beating the keeper and seeing it bounce just over the goal line.

Hound Dogs had little time to react as they were immediately forced back in defence against Lincoln’s attempts to double their lead.

With thirteen minutes played, a quick counter by Hound Dogs was dealt with emphatically by Hankins, who had no hesitation in coming off his line to punt the ball out for a throw-in without taking risks. Minutes later, Hound Dogs found a shot at goal which skimmed over the crossbar, highlighting that although Lincoln were in control, Hound Dogs had learned valuable lessons in their debut season — notably how to stay compact at the back and launch quick counters.

Lincoln continued to pile on the pressure. Two free-kicks were blocked by the keeper, who, even at that early stage of the match, had begun complaining of an injury.

On the 22nd minute, Hound Dogs were fortunate not to concede a penalty, with the referee opting to award a free-kick on the edge of the box when it appeared a Lincoln player had been barged inside the area.

The resulting free-kick, driven low towards the far post, created a pinball-like scenario inside a packed penalty box before being cleared. A limping Hamm was relieved to see the danger diverted away from goal.

On the 27th minute, Kike sent an effort sky-high after reacting first to a rebound, following Hamm’s save from Montero, who had unleashed a thunderous drive.

Lincoln’s second goal arrived through Ruben. Stealing possession from a Hound Dogs defender at the edge of the box, he found himself with ample space to drive the ball past Hamm as the match reached the half-hour mark.

Lincoln continued searching for a third. Hound Dogs maintained their defensive posture, looking to seize any opportunity to counter while increasingly accepting that damage limitation was becoming the priority.

On the 38th minute, Hamm watched the ball skim across his goal and past the outside of the post for a goal kick as Lincoln edged closer to extending their lead.

The match also saw De Barr and Torrilla rested on the bench in what should be Lincoln’s final midweek fixture as they catch up with the rest of the table.

With three minutes of injury time played in the first half, Hound Dogs came close to pulling one back, forcing a save before immediately wasting the resulting corner with a weak header wide as the halftime whistle blew.

Hound Dogs began the second half with a change in goal, Hamm’s injury finally forcing him off. Lincoln did not immediately test the new keeper, who dealt comfortably with an early catch, and it was another five minutes before he was required to clear with his feet as Kike chased a loose ball.

On the 52nd minute, Pozo had a chance to test the goalkeeper but saw his header drift well wide.

Hound Dogs’ stubborn and disciplined defensive structure continued to frustrate Lincoln, who did not find their third goal until fresh legs were introduced.

Lincoln maintained dominance but showed no particular urgency. The third goal arrived in the 69th minute, Kike finishing from an assist by Falahi, one of the substitutes. The goal prompted further changes, with Ayew and Casciaro coming on for the final twenty minutes.

Showing signs of a side that has already endured a long season at the highest level and is preparing to enter the Championship round to stake its claim on the league title, Lincoln were far from the free-scoring side many are used to seeing. Instead, their approach reflected control and game management rather than relentless attacking urgency.

They still created opportunities for a fourth, but it never came.

Lincoln’s victory sees them move to the top of the league, holding a one-point advantage over St Joseph. With Rock Cup semi-finals this weekend — in which St Joseph are not involved — and Lincoln still chasing a potential league and cup double, the shift at the top provides a timely confidence boost as their closest rivals wait for their next opportunity to respond.