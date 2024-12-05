Lincoln RI 3

Manchester 62 0

It did not take Lincoln long to test Manchester 62’s keeper. Just two minutes in, a shot from a tight angle forced the keeper to block.

It was a dominant start for Lincoln, who didn’t allow Manchester any breathing space and pinned them into their own half from the outset. In the first five minutes, Manchester 62 couldn’t manage any chances beyond their halfway line.

Even a free kick in the sixth minute saw Manchester immediately lose possession, with Lincoln pressing forward once again.

Manchester’s first foray forward, however, was well-built. A quick, sweeping move forced a corner as Lincoln’s defense was briefly split. The resulting corner was easily cleared, but Manchester regained possession. With another nicely constructed build-up, they had a crack at goal, which was comfortably held by Lincoln’s keeper, Lopez. This sequence unfolded within the first eight minutes of play.

Lincoln quickly regained control, and within three minutes, a beautifully timed combination play culminated in a through ball behind the defense. Taken on the run by Britto, it opened the scoring just as Manchester had begun to show signs of gaining confidence.

Lincoln remained in full control after the goal, creating two more attempts within minutes. Both were blocked before a corner clearance led to a penalty being awarded to Lincoln Red Imps, after a Manchester player was seen grabbing an opponent. Manchester’s complaints about the decision earned yellow cards for members of their bench.

Manchester’s keeper stood his ground during the penalty, and Nano’s attempt through the middle went to waste, leaving Lincoln unable to double their lead in the 19th minute.

Manchester continued to struggle, rarely managing to cross the halfway line. Their struggles were compounded when Driss limped off after just 25 minutes of play.

Martínez was next to test Manchester’s defense in the 26th minute. Manchester’s rare ventures into Lincoln’s half resulted in two free kicks from close to the halfway line, both of which were easily defended.

The first of two matches in five days between Lincoln Red Imps and fifth-placed Manchester 62 saw the latter struggle to find any rhythm against a confident Lincoln side. Sweeping passes, relentless pressure, and an offensive style left Manchester confined to a defensive role for much of the first half.

YOUFEIGANE made a crucial block in the 34th minute as Lincoln once again found space behind Manchester’s defense. Manchester had an opportunity to threaten from a corner kick in the 36th minute, but the subsequent header went high over the bar, lacking direction or threat.

Lincoln continued their dominant play, employing sweeping moves across the width of the field. A backheel flick in the attacking third left Manchester scrambling to clear their lines. Lincoln’s well-placed defensive structure ensured that any long clearances were immediately recovered, allowing them to maintain pressure and offensive momentum.

Lincoln lost some ground in the final minutes of the first half, conceding a few unnecessary free kicks that briefly placed their defense under pressure. However, Lincoln added a second goal through Villacanas just before halftime. Taking on defenders at the touchline, he turned to create space for himself, then delivered a tight, narrow-angled shot that squeezed in at the near post in the 47th minute.

Lincoln wasted no time adding their third goal in the second half. Nano scored directly from a free kick, a stunning strike into the top corner. The goal was accompanied by the dismissal of Kibamba for a second bookable offense, leaving Manchester 62 down to ten men and trailing 3-0.

In the 56th minute, Villacanas, on a first-time touch from a beautifully floated ball behind the defense, forced a brilliant save from YOUFEIGANE. With just ten men, Manchester struggled to escape their defensive posture.

Lincoln enjoyed a comfortable second half after their third goal. While Manchester persisted in trying to create chances, their opportunities were rare and posed little danger. Lincoln, on the other hand, could have easily added to their tally.

Manchester held on without conceding further, but Lincoln’s dominance throughout the match left no doubt about the result.