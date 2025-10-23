Lincoln Red Imps grab first three points in League Phase against Polish side Lech Poznan

Lincoln Red Imps inflicted the biggest upset of the day in the Conference League as they beat Polish champions Lech Poznan 2-1.

This their second time qualifying into the league/group stage Lincoln Red Imps had warned that they were not just content in being a participant in this phase, but were going to play to win and qualify.

Lech Poznan who had beaten Rapid Vienna in their previous match were met with a determined Lincoln Red Imps that reduced them to just grabbing a goal from a controversial penalty.

The Gibraltar league champions making their own history with the first three points earned by a Gibraltar club at this level of European football since its entry into UEFA twelve years ago.

Hankin had to contend with Polish fans behind him for the first half, with the new south stand used as the away stand and half filled.

The main stand accommodated the local fans, with a sell-out of tickets for Lincoln Red Imps.

De Barr was to show that he was not just words, having said the previous day that he expected to try and qualify for the next stage of the competition.

From the first minutes, he made his presence known to the Lech Poznań defenders.

Seven minutes in, a long ball into the top of Lech’s penalty area was clutched onto by Kike. Finding just enough space, he unleashed a shot, but it was well blocked by defenders closing in.

The Polish side, although showing some early dominance, had not really tested Hankin. Instead, it looked more like Lincoln were stamping their presence well on the pitch, keeping the Polish side from moving players forward in numbers.

Lech were to cause the first real danger after twelve minutes, forcing a block for a corner.

However, from the clearance, De Barr received the ball inside Lincoln’s half and sprinted down the wing, getting past defenders and sending in a shot that crashed against the crossbar.

Lech’s response was an immediate power play, dumping De Barr when he next collected the ball. Just two minutes later, De Barr ended up with the ball from the free kick and forced another, closer to goal, after another harsh challenge.

Nano’s strike went over the wall but just wide of the post.

Lech, who had beaten Rapid Vienna in their previous match, arrived at the first twenty minutes not yet settled and struggling to find any real rhythm.

They upped their gears a bit and hit the crossbar from a corner delivery, the header inside the goalmouth beating Hankin on the 21st minute.

This first clear chance for the Polish side, who arrived as favourites to win, shook Lincoln, who sat back to absorb the pressure for the first time in the match.

Kike found himself alone up front.

In the 27th minute, Hankin made his first real save, getting down fast to block at the near post.

From the subsequent corner, he was once again beaten to the ball, with the scramble in the goalmouth ending as the ball was put over the bar.

The Polish side, gaining confidence through increased possession and having pushed Lincoln back into their own half, were now building pressure against the hosts.

In the 29th minute, a bad clearance from the Polish keeper following a back pass gave the ball to De Barr, who, running into the penalty area, looked to have been shoved in the back — but not enough for the referee to give a penalty.

The frustration on the Lincoln bench led to a red card for one of the technical staff.

Lincoln had to settle for a corner but used it well to turn the pressure on Poznań.

The pressure was to be rewarded as Poznań scrambled to clear their lines. A mistake in a clearance saw Lope keep the ball alive, allowing Kike to pick up the loose ball and smash it through the defence as Lincoln took the lead after 32 minutes.

Lech sought to regain the dominance they had before the goal but were being well halted by Lincoln as they approached the 37th minute.

The Polish side, who had played 19 matches in all competitions this season — already beaten twice in eleven league matches but unbeaten in their last six in all competitions before arriving on the Rock — now looked unsettled.

At 40 minutes, Toni García sent a wild shot towards Lech’s goal that went well wide.

A second red card was shown — this time to the Lech Poznań bench — with a member of the coaching staff sent off, as the referee seemed to show a no-nonsense policy toward touchline reactions.

Poznań had a pot shot in the 46th minute, but it went wide of Hankin’s goal.

Lincoln went into half-time leading against the Polish champions.

Poznań made three changes at half-time as they looked to turn things around in the second half.

A clumsy tackle allowed Nano another attempt from a free kick, which was pushed onto the crossbar. As others stopped to watch, Dabo continued his run and heeled the ball into the goal — but, unfortunately, he was judged offside when the free kick was taken. He also received a yellow card for his reaction toward the Lech fans after thinking he had scored.

Lech responded with Fiemena sending a powerful header against the underside of the crossbar, with Hankin beaten.

Lincoln were not rattled, as first Dabo made a run down the wing and then De Barr pressed at the edge of the box.

It was end-to-end for a moment, as Lech Poznań sent another header crashing off the post, the rebound falling straight into Hankin’s arms as they reached the 56th minute.

Poznań made another change immediately after as they searched for the equaliser.

Lincoln absorbed the pressure with solid blocking and closing down, forcing shots wide as the Polish champions upped the tempo.

As they reached the hour mark, Pozo made his return from injury, replacing goalscorer Kike. Pozo, more of a defensive midfielder, reinforced Lincoln’s first line of defence.

Lincoln had a spell of good possession, forcing the visitors deep into their half.

In the 66th minute, De Barr’s run was again halted by a foul, with Toni García forcing the goalkeeper into a double-punch clearance.

Hankin was well placed to block in the 71st minute, the Polish side now playing with urgency as they faced the prospect of defeat.

Having stated that he trusted his players to bring the best out of themselves, Bezares was not to be disappointed. Instead of sitting back to protect their lead, Lincoln searched for a second goal.

However, a harsh call against Hankin in the 76th minute saw him concede a penalty and receive a yellow card — despite protests from Lincoln captain Lope — as the goalkeeper was penalised even though the Polish forward had leaned into him as he tried to punch clear.

Lech Poznań equalised from the spot kick. Lincoln, still facing the possibility of a historic point, immediately responded by trying to retake the lead.

Three fouls in the same play were penalised with just a free kick but no card, as Lincoln earned another chance from range.

Nano forced a save.

Dabo was replaced by Juanje as Lincoln continued to search for their second goal.

Lech, too, tried to break quickly, sending a ball across goal with no one there to tap it in behind the defence.

A frustrated De Barr received a warning from the referee after once again being dumped to the ground and directing his anger toward the officials for not stamping it out with a card.

In the 86th minute, Toscana came on for Villacañas as Lincoln put in fresh legs.

It was De Barr again, weaving past defenders and forcing a corner at the near post.

The corner was half cleared before Toscana sent in a floated cross behind the defence, which was headed over the keeper by defender Rutjens.

Lincoln’s persistence in searching for their second goal — and the biggest upset of the night — had them just two minutes away from a historic first three points in a European league phase competition.

Tense moments followed as the Polish side pushed for an equaliser, their fans now quiet as the local supporters rose to the occasion.

Four minutes of added time saw Lincoln with their backs to the wall but still trying to break on quick counters.

Lincoln sat deep to absorb the pressure as Lech threw everything at them — even bringing the goalkeeper forward.

They were to hold on and claim their first win in a European league phase competition — the first three points at this stage, underlining what both the coach and De Barr had said the day earlier: Lincoln were not just happy to settle for qualification to this stage, but were determined to play to win and reach the next round.

What was once called a fluke against Celtic has now become the first step toward history — as a Gibraltar club earned its first-ever victory in the league phase of a European competition.