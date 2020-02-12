Lincoln Red Imps Intermediate get important victory
Lincoln Red Imps intermediate recorded an important 5-0 victory against Lynx intermediate ensuring that they are seven points in the lead of the Intermediate league table. The 5-0 victory with a hat trick from Julian Del Rio secured them important points which have turned the tables on their closest rivals who held to the top...
