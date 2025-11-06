Lincoln Red Imps keep their qualification dreams alive with draw against Rijeka

Lincoln Red Imps 1–1 Rijeka

Europa Stadium – UEFA Conference League Group Stage

Lincoln Red Imps played Rijeka at the Europa Stadium in the league phase of the Conference League. Both sides arrived having won their first match at this stage on the previous matchday.

For the Croatian champions, it was back to business as usual after a dry spell in both the league and European competitions, which saw them drop into the Conference League. For Lincoln, it was a new era — having won their first-ever match at this stage of the competition and earning the respect of many across Europe, including their opponents, who stated they would not underestimate the Gibraltarian champions.

A near-full West Stand greeted both sides, with the South Stand — reserved for visiting fans — about one-third full and packed with a very vocal Croatian contingent, many of whom had been drinking beer for most of the afternoon.

Goalkeeper Jaylan Hankin once again had to endure a noisy opposition crowd in the first half. Just 52 seconds in, De Barr took on defenders down the left wing and was soon brought down, earning a corner. A sliced clearance from Rijeka highlighted a nervy start for the Croatian side, who had missed their training session the previous evening due to a hailstorm and flooded pitch — conditions they should be used to, having seen a recent league match postponed for the same reason.

The opening minutes were tentative, with both sides trying to assert authority. Lincoln, however, looked confident — pressing hard and refusing to sit back.

Head coach Juanjo Bezares, who had praised new signing Tini Kolega and described the Croatian Premier League as one of Europe’s strongest compared to Gibraltar’s, made it clear that Lincoln were not overconfident after their win against Lech Poznań. Still, that victory had given them belief — turning winning from a dream into a reality.

This confidence and mutual respect were evident in the first ten minutes, with both teams defending tightly and probing cautiously for openings.

Some flair from Lincoln earned applause before a tough challenge stopped the move, bringing the game’s first yellow card for a Rijeka player.

In the 13th minute, a floated free-kick was cleared only as far as Dabo, whose first-time volley went narrowly wide — the first clear attempt at goal. Rijeka responded with a forward surge but were quickly stopped and forced to defend a Lincoln counterattack.

In the 16th minute, a cross into the six-yard box saw Hankin dive to punch clear but collide with his own defender, giving Rijeka a chance they wasted. Play was stopped to treat Mandi after a head collision.

At 44 years old, Lee Casciaro continued to make history, remaining the oldest player in Conference League football.

By the 20-minute mark, Rijeka were pressing hard, but Lincoln continued to threaten with quick counters. Mandi picked up a yellow card for his efforts. On 24 minutes, De Barr’s delivery allowed Dabo to take on his marker and win a corner, again initiated by Mandi’s work in midfield. The resulting corner ended with a shot fired high over the bar.

De Barr showed great skill to cross into the middle, where Kike attempted an acrobatic effort that was well blocked in the 26th minute. Toscano then released Dabo down the wing, but his final pass behind Kike allowed the visitors to recover.

On 28 minutes, Rijeka appealed for a penalty after a challenge, but VAR confirmed no foul — just an unfortunate fall after a firm but fair tackle. The visitors’ frustration grew as they were penalised for aggressive marking.

In the 32nd minute, Lincoln were desperately unlucky — first keeping the ball alive and sending it across the goal line with no one there to finish, then moments later De Barr delivered from the opposite flank, finding Dabo, who was twice denied by the goalkeeper on the goal line.

Three minutes later, Villacañas was played through by De Barr but failed to control well, allowing the keeper to close him down. De Barr required treatment after the play.

Rijeka’s first real effort came on 38 minutes, a shot sailing well over into their own fans. Two minutes later, with just their third effort on goal, a low strike from Fruk squeezed under Hankin at his near post to give Rijeka the lead — Lincoln’s defence leaving him too much space.

Kike went close on 43 minutes as Lincoln tried to respond, having had the better of play but now chasing the game. Before the break, Lincoln were forced into desperate defending — three blocks in front of goal preventing Rijeka from doubling their lead.

Lincoln held out for the half-time whistle and returned for the second half, but initially found themselves pinned back. A quick break ended with Villacañas pulling up injured and needing treatment. Juanje replaced him soon after, though his introduction was delayed when Kolega restarted play too quickly.

Rijeka continued their momentum, dominating possession for the first ten minutes, with Lincoln struggling to break out of their own half.

On 58 minutes, Lincoln won a corner, but Rijeka cleared easily and countered at pace, forcing Lincoln to retreat.

Pozo came on in the 60th minute, replacing Dabo, who had seen little of the ball in the second half.

On 66 minutes, confident play from Tjay down the right ended with a cross that led to a handball in the box — a penalty for Lincoln. Mandi stepped up but was denied by a brilliant one-handed save, the keeper also collecting the rebound.

Lincoln, who had created the better chances, still couldn’t break Rijeka’s defensive wall.

De Barr, frequently fouled himself, picked up a yellow card for a late challenge that he showed little intent of apologising for.

On 74 minutes, Kike was slow to reach a well-timed through ball that would have left him one-on-one with the keeper. Torrilla replaced Toscano a minute later.

Hankin made a crucial near-post save on 76 minutes as Rijeka bulldozed their way forward. The visitors then sat deeper to defend their lead.

In the 82nd minute, a flicked ball over the top found Juanje in space, but his heavy first touch wasted the chance.

A minute later, Lincoln came again — De Barr driving in a low shot that was parried by the keeper, the rebound falling kindly to Kike, who fired home his fifth goal in six matches.

Rijeka tried to respond in the 86th minute but sent their shot wide as urgency grew on both sides. From the touchline, Bezares urged his players for one final push.

Six minutes of stoppage time were added. Three minutes into it, Rijeka pressed hard, forcing Hankin into another save as they increased the tempo in search of a winner.

When the whistle finally blew, Lincoln could celebrate another historic result — a 1–1 draw that earned them a valuable point and kept them level with Rijeka in the table.

Still sitting among the unseeded teams capable of qualifying for the next round — a point above the elimination spots and notably above Polish champions Lech Poznań, whom they had already beaten — Lincoln Red Imps continued to make their mark on European football.