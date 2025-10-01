Lincoln Red Imps Youth Make History in UEFA Youth League with second victory

Lincoln Red Imps Youth made history by qualifying for the next round of the UEFA Youth League after beating Maltese side Naxxar Lions 4-1. The Gibraltar youth league champions made it two wins from two, having won the first leg 2-0 in Malta.

Playing their second leg at the Europa Sports Stadium, Lincoln Red Imps dominated the home leg, securing a three-goal lead by halftime.

Lincoln Red Imps were in control from the start, asserting themselves on the pitch. Naxxar attempted an overhead kick within the first ten minutes, but it went awry.

After 15 minutes, a cheeky chip over the defenders at a Lincoln free kick found its way into the goalmouth, but a forced header went wide. Niggly challenges, shoulder barges, and late tackles marked the early moments, reminders of the first leg’s intensity.

Lincoln had a chance across goal on 19 minutes, but no one could tap it in. Naxxar players went down multiple times, though the match was not particularly aggressive.

At 24 minutes, Lincoln’s captain dribbled past three defenders along the touchline before being fouled for a penalty. Naxxar delayed with players on the ground claiming “injuries,” but Peacock converted confidently, sending the keeper the wrong way to bring the aggregate score to 3-0.

The yellow cards started to come after 27 minutes, with the Maltese side giving away a free kick after losing possession. A great save by the Naxxar keeper kept the ball from creeping into the top corner.

Despite not having an attempt on target in 30 minutes, Naxxar produced a three-touch move that saw a strike from the edge of the box curl past the Lincoln keeper, squeezing by the post for the equalizer—their first goal in 120 minutes of play. This boosted their confidence and saw them press Lincoln Red Imps further.

Navas had a shot on 36 minutes, which the Naxxar keeper held well, but Lincoln reminded them of their firepower. Lincoln gradually settled back into their stride, putting Naxxar under renewed pressure. Again, Naxxar used delaying tactics with another player on the ground as Lincoln prepared to attack.

A call for a penalty on 40 minutes was denied as the referee missed a trip inside the box. Just a minute later, Lincoln gained an advantage following a foul in their half. Avellano timed his run well, beating defenders to score Lincoln’s second goal of the match.

Naxxar now trailed 4-1 on aggregate and looked vulnerable as Lincoln continued to push forward. On 53 minutes, a long ball found Peacock, who controlled it with a header before sending it across the penalty area for Chipolina to score. Again, as Lincoln entered the penalty area, a Naxxar player went down, delaying the end of the first half.

The second half began with the referee cracking down on fouls, issuing a yellow card to a Naxxar player for a challenge on Chipolina. Lincoln remained in control, pacing themselves comfortably 3-1 up in the match. Some skillful midfield play and fancy footwork highlighted Lincoln’s growing confidence on the ball.

Naxxar pressed high but Lincoln stayed composed. Around the 52nd minute, Lincoln patiently worked the ball into the Naxxar penalty area. Neat passing and feigned crosses allowed a shot, which was blocked. At the other end, Naxxar struggled to threaten Lincoln’s keeper.

On 53 minutes, a through ball to Peacock forced the goalkeeper out, winning Lincoln another penalty. Chipolina calmly converted, sending the keeper the wrong way and placing the ball softly into the opposite corner. The score was now 4-1, giving Lincoln a 6-1 aggregate victory.

By the hour mark, Lincoln saw a shot close to the post blocked by the keeper. At 60 minutes, Naxxar escaped a handball call as both the referee and linesman missed the incident. On 65 minutes, Naxxar had a chance to close the gap but sent their shot well over the bar.

Peacock and Chipolina were rested to reduce injury risk, and Lincoln looked secure entering the final 15 minutes. They should have extended their lead on 76 minutes after a substitute cleverly maneuvered around the keeper, but somehow sent the ball into the side netting. Naxxar also had a chance for their second goal but were denied by a brave save at the attacker’s feet.

With ten minutes remaining, Lincoln made two more substitutions. On 80 minutes, a free kick whizzed just over the bar. Lincoln eased their pace in the closing stages but still created further opportunities.

Lincoln Red Imps Youth now advance to face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, marking the first time the club has reached the next round of the UEFA Youth League.