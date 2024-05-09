Lions Gibraltar Women and Europa Women reach Women’s Rock Cup finals

Lions maintain their 100% record in their bid to secure a league and cup double again this season. The Lions Gibraltar women’s team, undoubtedly the strongest side in the women’s domestic league, made it look easy as they scored nine goals against their semi-final rivals, Hercules. This is Hercules’ first season competing in the senior women’s category.

Lions will now face Europa, who also secured a comfortable victory against Lynx with a 6-0 win, leaving little to the imagination.

Although Europa women are expected to provide somewhat stronger opposition for Lions Gibraltar women, the latter are the favorites to once again claim the trophy, having remained unbeaten throughout the season.

Now in their second season without defeat or dropping a point, Lions Gibraltar, under Zamara Espinosa, have continued to build on their momentum, both on and off the field. Despite numerous changes due to players heading away to study, new faces have emerged, with the club seeing little impact on its superiority on the field throughout the season.

Europa will face a tough challenge, but they are a spirited and gritty side with some classy players within their ranks, capable of causing an upset to the favorites.