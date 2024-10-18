Lions Gibraltar Women continue unbeaten

Women’s Football League 2024/25: Matchday Recap and Standings After Four Rounds

The 2024/25 Women’s Football League is underway, and after four matchdays, Lions Gibraltar FC Women continue to lead the competition with an unbeaten record. The league has seen some intense matchups, with newly formed teams and returning favorites battling for early points.

Season Overview:

Lions Gibraltar FC Women remain top of the table after three consecutive wins, including a victory by default in Matchday 1 against Mons Calpe Gibraltar Wave. With nine points from three matches, they are continuing the form that saw them remain unbeaten over the past two seasons, where they also lifted the league title and the Women’s Rock Cup.

Lynx FC Women and GFA Girls Teams are both tied on six points, with Lynx ahead on goal difference thanks to their big win over Mons Calpe Gibraltar Wave. Lynx FC have been strong in attack, while GFA Girls Teams have shown resilience, bouncing back from their defeat to Lions Gibraltar.

Mons Calpe Gibraltar Wave, formed after merging with Gibraltar Wave, have had a difficult start to the season, failing to register a point in their first three matches and conceding heavily.

Two teams, College 1975 Women’s and GFA Girls Teams, are debuting in the league this season. While GFA Girls Teams have been competitive, College 1975 Women’s have struggled, losing both of their opening matches.

This season also marks the exit of Europa FC from the women’s senior league, joining Lincoln Red Imps and Manchester 62, who no longer participate. For Lions Gibraltar, it is the first season under new owner Mr. Mark Palmer.

With 11 matchdays remaining, the competition is expected to intensify as teams push to improve their standings.

The women’s league will be taking a break as they prepare for their next international friendly.

The Gibraltar women will take on Andorra in a double header on October 23 and 26.

This an opportunity for the squad to prepare for what is expected to be their first official competitive presence in international competitions in 2025 as UEFA’s Women’s Nation League approaches with Gibraltar expected to debut in the competition.

Matchday 1 Results:

Lions Gibraltar FC Women vs. Mons Calpe Gibraltar Wave

Result: Lions Gibraltar FC Women awarded win (Mons Calpe Gibraltar Wave non-appearance)

Matchday 2 Results:

GFA Girls Teams 2–4 Lions Gibraltar FC Women

Lions Gibraltar secured an important victory against GFA Girls Teams. Despite GFA Girls putting up a fight, the Lions prevailed, taking all three points.

Matchday 3 Results:

Lions Gibraltar FC Women 3–2 Lynx FC Women

In a closely contested match, Lions Gibraltar overcame Lynx FC Women by a single goal. The Lions’ experience helped them see out the win, keeping their perfect start intact.

Mons Calpe Gibraltar Wave 0–5 GFA Girls Teams

Mons Calpe Gibraltar Wave struggled once again, suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of GFA Girls Teams, who were dominant throughout the match.

Matchday 4 Results:

Lynx FC Women 9–0 Mons Calpe Gibraltar Wave

Lynx FC Women cruised to a comprehensive 9-0 victory over Mons Calpe Gibraltar Wave, continuing Mons Calpe’s tough start to the season.

Current Standings (After Matchday 4):

Team P W D L GD PTS

Lions Gibraltar FC Women 3 3 0 0 +6 9

Lynx FC Women 3 2 0 1 +15 6

GFA Girls Teams 3 2 0 1 +5 6

College 1975 Women’s 2 0 0 2 -9 0

Mons Calpe Gibraltar Wave 3 0 0 3 -17 0

Girls indoor football returns

The Gibraltar FA’s Girls Indoor Football Sessions returned once again this season and will run every Tuesday afternoon, as from 3rd October, at the Victoria Stadium Sports Hall. The sessions are open to all girls, aged 6-14, regardless of their footballing experiences or abilities.

“These sessions are a great way for girls to spend time with friends and aim get youngsters to enjoy indoor football whilst learning to play with a ball at their feet.”

Girls Indoor Football sessions are free of charge and are split into two age groups:

Ages 6-9 run from 4pm -5pm

Ages 10-14 run from 5pm - 6pm

The sessions have proven to be a success in recent years introducing young players to the game with reduced pressure and providing a secure, less public ambience in which young players have eased into the sport. Some of which are now playing in the senior women’s division.