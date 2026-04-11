Lions hold Lincoln Red Imps keeping them from lifting title yet

With just one minute played, Lions had their first attempt at goal. A free kick at the edge of the box curled just over the crossbar, serving as an early warning for Lincoln Red Imps not to underestimate their opponents.

Lincoln immediately responded with constant pressure on their opponents. However, Lions, while defending deep in their half, were making Lincoln chase back whenever they regained possession. Quick counters ensured that Lincoln were being forced to maintain a firmer defensive stance at the back.

Lincoln, dressed in their white kit, maintained their pressure as the match approached the first twenty minutes. Surprisingly, Breakspear, who had put on the gloves for this match, was only first tested in the 20th minute. A fumble as he tried to collect nearly saw him give the ball away.

Lions were without a recognised goalkeeper on the day and had to use their captain between the posts—a unique and strange circumstance which Lincoln Red Imps did not seem to test. Whilst controlling possession as they approached the half-hour mark, they had yet to truly test the makeshift keeper.

With St Joseph having earlier that same evening drawn against Europa, Lincoln had the opportunity to ensure the league title was theirs to lose. A win would take them six points ahead of St Joseph. Only defeats in their final two matches could hand the title to St Joseph. With both teams level in their head-to-head, St Joseph would then need to win all their matches and maintain their goal difference.

As they reached the half-hour mark, nothing was yet certain, with Lincoln Red Imps still having failed to properly test the goalkeeper.

The risk of not securing three points emerged almost immediately when, for a second consecutive weekend, Lincoln gave away a penalty. Lions took the lead on 32 minutes.

Once again, Lincoln Red Imps were in need of a comeback. The previous week, they had been forced to do so in the final minutes. Lions closed ranks at the back with even greater determination.

It was a frustrating first half for Lincoln Red Imps. A solid defensive display by Lions, protecting their keeper, ensured there were always players in place to block Lincoln’s advances.

Lions went into the half-time break leading 1-0.

Lincoln came out strongly, forcing a foul at the edge of the penalty area within a minute of the restart. The resulting effort crashed into the defensive wall.

Lincoln Red Imps regained possession almost immediately and, once again, it was their captain Bernardo Lopes who was there to nod in the equaliser with just three minutes of the second half played.

The draw was not enough for Lincoln Red Imps, who still needed all three points to ensure the title was firmly in their hands.

Lions did not sit back and looked to take the game into Lincoln’s half at every opportunity.

It was a tense ten minutes following the goal, with Lions upping their pressure and forcing Lincoln back, while the latter tried to maintain momentum. Harsh challenges and several late tackles saw reactions from both sides.

A foul in the 55th minute on the far left edge of the penalty area led to a floated free kick, from which Lopes got a header, but it grazed just past the wrong side of the post.

Lions were pushed back, with Breakspear well protected by his defence, who blocked a close-range attempt in the 57th minute.

The game became end-to-end for a period as it opened up and space appeared.

On 59 minutes, Lions were inches away from scoring on a quick breakaway.

On 61 minutes, Breakspear had to stay alert as Lincoln fired into the side netting.

On 64 minutes, Lopes had an attempt from just outside the six-yard box but miscued, sending it over the stadium.

On 71 minutes, Lincoln Red Imps hit the post, but almost immediately Lions countered with four attackers against two defenders. Lincoln responded quickly, with Lions’ defence producing a last-ditch header to clear the danger in front of goal.

Bezares opted to bring on veteran Lee Casciaro in the 74th minute.

Frenetic moments followed as chances swung from end to end. De Haro missed the ball for a shot and moments later had to track back to stop a counter with De Barr on the ball.

Lincoln increased the pressure as they moved past the 75th minute. After several balls flashed across goal, appeals for a handball were waved away in favour of a corner.

Lions dug deep defensively, with De Barr picking up a yellow card for a challenge from behind.

In the 82nd minute, Breakspear blocked a header as Lincoln threatened again. Lincoln were now pumping balls into dangerous areas and creating chances, with one cross flashing just inches away from Lopes at the back post.

Lions remained compact at the back, closing space and forcing a wild effort wide in the 85th minute.

With their backs to goal, Lions defended deep as the match entered the final five minutes.

In the 89th minute, Montero struck wide from close range following a header down by Lopes from a corner.

Lincoln faced a similar scenario to the previous weekend as they entered injury time. With the score level, any winner would need to come late.

Lions held firm and stuck to their task.

Lincoln, who had started the match with the chance to move within touching distance of the title and extend their lead at the top, were left still needing another result from their final two matches to secure it.

Lions, although only aiming for a top-five finish, showed that the title would not be handed over without a fight, taking valuable points away from league leaders Lincoln.