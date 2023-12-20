Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Dec, 2023

Lions maintained unbeaten run

By Stephen Ignacio
20th December 2023

Unlike their senior men’s counterparts Lions Gibraltar women maintained their unbeaten run leading the women’s division.
An emphatic display with seven goals added to their tally this season saw them walk away with another comfortable victory, this time against Gibraltar Waves.
Lions Gibraltar’s unbeaten run stretches back now into its second consecutive season having gone without defeat last season.
Lynx produced also a high score with a 6-1 victory against Hercules last week.
Both Lions and Lynx were in action last night (match reports in a later edition). Lynx faced Europa where they had the opportunity to close the three point gap between the two for second place.

