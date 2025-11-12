Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

Literary Festival opens with extensive line-up

Photos by Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival Team and Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2025

The Gibraltar Literary Festival has opened with an extensive line-up of events including book launches, talks and a schools programme.

Headliner Wayne Sleep danced on stage at the John Mackintosh Hall remembering his successful career which includes the famous performance with the late Princess Diana.

Earlier on Tuesday, João Vale de Almeida was interviewed by Government press officer Aaron Santos during the hour-long event at the Garrison Library.

The programme continues this week with the Lightning Talks at 5.30pm on Thursday at the Garrison Library, and talks from international speakers held every two hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In the school’s programme local and international authors have been inspiring children across Gibraltar.

British author James Mayhew has been painting while speaking about storytelling to classical music.

Local authors including Shane Dalmedo, Melanie Pinero, Rebecca Fa, Manolo Galliano, and Geraldine Finlayson have so far delivered talks in schools.

Later this week, Lenka Tryb, Alice Mascarenhas, and Justin Rollins will also be speaking to schoolchildren.

At BookGem, Ms Mascarenhas launched her book Alice’s Table VII, Sonia Golt has held a book signing, and Jonathan and Juan Carlos Teuma spoke about the book ‘Hunting Lights in the Shadows’.

This week further book signings, talks, and events will be held at BookGem.

