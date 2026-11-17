The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival sold 90% of available tickets for its 2026 programme, with 22 of its 43 events selling out, the Gibraltar Government said on Tuesday.

The Government described this year’s festival as its most successful to date, reporting that 3,395 tickets were provided to local residents and international visitors.

A separate schools programme reached 2,500 upper primary and secondary students through workshops and discussions.

The Government said the festival formed part of its events-led tourism strategy and attributed the figures to the work of the festival team and its marketing strategy.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said prelude events and additional activities around the main festival week had helped widen participation.

“Year on year we see the Literary Festival grow and reach further audiences, and the numbers speak for themselves,” Mr Santos said.

“Having the prelude events prior to the Festival create an interest and appetite for the main week, and having additional programmes and events surround the Festival Week also allow more people to take part and enjoy it.”

“I am very proud of what my team, led by Festival Director Mr Seamus Byrne, has achieved.”

“Gibraltar is being recognised as a cultural centre, propelled by events such as this Festival.”