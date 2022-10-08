Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 8th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Literature Week to host ‘pop-up' bookshop

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja of a pop-up book store.

By Chronicle Staff
7th October 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services will be hosting a dedicated bookshop for the duration of Gibraltar Literature Week, at the John Mackintosh Hall, from November 7 to 12, 2022.

GCS is extending an invitation to local authors who would like to make use of this bookshop, affording them the opportunity to be part of the weeklong event, which will provide an avenue for sales for them.

The bookshop will be a ‘pop-up’ shop, managed by GCS, allowing the public to purchase books locally from the cultural hub.

This year’s Literature Week will also include the participation of international authors, and their titles will also be available.

Information on all the sessions and tickets will be available soon on: buytickets.gi

Those interested in having their books sold at the bookshop should contact GCS’ Accounts Department on 20045284 or email registrations@culture.gov.gi

Most Read

Brexit

In budget documents, Spain sets out traditional sovereignty stance and commitment to treaty talks

Fri 7th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain reasserts stance on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, says UK/EU treaty could unlock ‘enormous potential for prosperity’

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Local News

Three boys rescued off Gibraltar after kayak sinks, leaving them adrift at sea for two days

Tue 4th Oct, 2022

Local News

Attorney General signals ‘tremendous progress’ on treaty talks, but ‘difficult issues’ too

Fri 7th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Clear on self-determination and sovereignty, CM says Gib treaty could break from ‘historical discord’

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Canadian actress Alex Essoe reflects on dream roles ahead of event ‘by fans, for fans’

8th October 2022

Features
Record number of children attend Stay and Play programme

7th October 2022

Features
Pedal Ready programme relaunched

7th October 2022

Features
Three nights in Tavira – alongside a famous actor

6th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022