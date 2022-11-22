Live Air Crash Disaster Exercise tomorrow

A Live Air Crash Disaster Exercise will be carried out on the Northern side of the runway on tomorrow between 12pm and 3pm.

The exercise is being carried out by the Civil Contingencies coordinator of the Gibraltar Government, in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence.

The exercise will also allow responding agencies to test their plans and capabilities in a joint multiagency approach in the event of an air accident or incident at RAF Gibraltar.

“The crash will be simulated on the airfield and members of the public might see increased emergency activity at the scene, but should not be alarmed by the sound of sirens in the area and in particular the activity between the Airport Runway and the St Bernard’s Hospital,” the Government said.

Winston Churchill Avenue will briefly be closed to allow safe access to the airfield for emergency crews. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra times for their journey.

“It is important that regular training and exercises take place to test Gibraltar’s preparedness to respond to a major incident,” Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“The success of this exercise will depend on having the right capabilities and establishing a strong line of communication at the operational, tactical and strategic command levels to work collaboratively with the common goal of saving lives.”