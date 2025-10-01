Llanito language features in Brussels conference

The Llanito language and its regeneration was discussed at a conference in Brussels titled ‘Regenerating Minority Languages through Lifelong Learning and the Arts’.

The event was coorganised by Gibraltar House in Brussels together with the representative offices of the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Northern Ireland, Puglia, Norway, Scotland and Wales.

It brought together policymakers, academics and artists to share ideas and best practices in language regeneration, drawing on the cultural heritage of each jurisdiction.

Professor Brechtje Post of the University of Cambridge represented Gibraltar’s efforts to regenerate Llanito.

She has been part of the Cambridge team conducting ongoing research into the language, including work on an exhibition and booklet produced with the Gibraltar Government last year.

Davina Barbara of Gibraltar Cultural Services also took part in the event.

Both Professor Post and Mrs Barbara joined a closed roundtable of experts to present Gibraltar’s progress in Llanito regeneration.

Professor Post later participated in a public panel on ‘Creative Arts in Language Revitalisation’, where she highlighted the contribution of local artists, writers and poets who publish in Llanito. Government initiatives to support the language through the arts were also referenced.

A networking reception followed the conference, where Calentita was served alongside food from other jurisdictions.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia, said: “We are delighted that the Llanito language was featured in an event in the heart of Brussels. It is a further example of the commitment this Government has made towards the regeneration of Llanito.”

“I would like to sincerely thank Professor Post for her participation at the event and the team at the University of Cambridge for all their efforts towards supporting Llanito regeneration and revitalisation efforts.”