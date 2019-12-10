Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local architects put spotlight on natural habitats in urban settings

By Eyleen Gomez
10th December 2019

Gamma Architects have distributed bird boxes to schools in order to raise awareness of natural habitats within urban building environments.

The boxes are part of a wider initiative that has also seen the company plant trees, bushes and flowering plants to underscore its focus on bridging the gap between nature and the built-up environment.

Paul Passano of Gamma Architects explained: “This initiative began this time last year as we hoped to make a difference with our Christmas gifts, to be in line with our sustainability and environmental goals.”

“We gifted 96 wine bottles in wooden boxes that doubled as birdhouses and set ourselves the challenge of providing a total of 500 in 2019,” Mr Possano said.

In addition to the above, 74 bird boxes were integrated within the fabric of buildings and 240 bird houses were donated to middle schools.

“The recent donations to the middle schools were received with enthusiasm by members of staff who looked forward to sharing the birdhouses with their students,” he said.

“Our hope is that the opportunity to customise and install the birdhouses will provide the students and staff with a hands-on experience which highlights the importance of integrating our natural and built environment,” he added.

Birds do not just live in boxes and in a bid to provide alternative homes the company planted 14 trees, 65 bushes and 350 flowering plants.
Mr Passano estimates that 90 birds will have benefited from these homes.

