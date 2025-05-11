Local artist Kyrane Lia completes Main Street mural project
Kyrane Lia has completed the Main Street phase of a street art programme to beautify the barriers and cannons after months of work. The project, led by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has seen a positive response with ongoing community engagement and support. Mrs Lia has completed 18 barriers,...
