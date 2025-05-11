Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 11th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Local artist Kyrane Lia completes Main Street mural project

By Gabriella Peralta
11th May 2025

Kyrane Lia has completed the Main Street phase of a street art programme to beautify the barriers and cannons after months of work. The project, led by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has seen a positive response with ongoing community engagement and support. Mrs Lia has completed 18 barriers,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Savings Bank surpasses debenture target, supports pre-war housing refurbishment

Sat 10th May, 2025

Local News

Cyclists set to ride from Lourdes to Gibraltar in memory of Daphne Alcantara and to raise funds for health charities

Sat 10th May, 2025

Local News

Essential airfield radar maintenance ‘must be done in daylight for safety reasons’

Sat 10th May, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Former police commissioner takes up new role in Falklands

Fri 9th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
MAG opens its doors at Wellington Front

11th May 2025

Features
Shane Dalmedo launches book dedicated to Gustavo Bacarisas

9th May 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Gibraltar celebrates VE Day and begins to rebuild its community

9th May 2025

Local News
Solemn ceremony at Cross of Sacrifice marks 80 years since VE Day

8th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025