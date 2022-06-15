Local associations attend opening of Tangier’s first Botanical Gardens, Donabo

Representatives from the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association and the Strait of Gibraltar Association were invited to attend the official opening of Tangier’s first Botanical Gardens, Donabo.

Steven Marin and Brahim Krikaz attended the official opening on behalf of the associations, together with Henry and Priscilla Sacramento.

“This project was initiated by Princess Lala Malika and aptly named Donabo, in Latin means to give,” a spokesman for the GMBA said.

“These gardens will host an educational programme to promote green initiatives and encourage school children and tourists alike how to grow their own vegetables and experience the joys of gardening, it also offers a wide range of organic lunches amidst a vast range of different fauna from different parts of the world including Gibraltar.”

“Princess Lala Malika praised our own Gibraltar Botanical Gardens and commented that she has had some inspiration of it to create Donabo Gardens.”

The opening was attended by many local and international dignitaries amongst them the Tangier Mayor, Mounir Lymouri, and Israel Ambassador to Morocco, which gave GMBA the opportunity to promote the links between both cities.