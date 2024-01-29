Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 29th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Local police officers are updated by INTERPOL

By Chronicle Staff
29th January 2024

The UK’s National Central Bureau (NCB) of INTERPOL, based in Manchester within the National Crime Agency, recently held a conference which was attended by two local police officers.
The initiative was part of a policy to improve relationships with the British Overseas Territories.

The first part of the conference took place at the Home Office in Whitehall, London, after which delegates spent two days at INTERPOL’s main headquarters in Lyon, France.

Detective Sergeant James Rodriguez of the RGP and Detective Constable Dagan Torres of the Gibraltar Defence Police were joined by officers from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, Monserrat, British Virgin Islands and Anguilla.

Among the subjects discussed at the conference were:
• Recent upgrades in the NCB’s intelligence databases, particularly regarding drugs and firearms, to which officers in the BOTs have access.
• INTERPOL’s maritime security policies and capabilities
• INTERPOL’s current capabilities on biometrics - the biological measurements or physical characteristics that can be used to identify individuals.
• The forensic support available to the OTs from INTERPOL, especially on drug-related matters.

DS Rodriguez said: “The conference was really useful. Apart from making some very valuable contacts, it showed us all the facilities to which we have access at both the UK National Coordinating Bureau and at INTERPOL.”

DC Torres added: “It was a truly unique experience where I had the opportunity to learn a lot about what INTERPOL has to offer.”

“We were able to discuss common themes with officers from the other OTs and we have been invited to similar conferences in the future.”

In November last year, DS Rodriguez was also a member of the UK delegation which attended the annual INTERPOL General Assembly in Vienna, exactly 100 years after the organisation was founded in the Austrian capital.

The Assembly was attended by over 1,000 police and law enforcement officers from over 160 countries with the aim of strengthening international police cooperation amidst an unprecedented rise in transnational crime.

Most Read

Features

Obituary: Local musician Brian Wade dies aged 77

Wed 24th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Treaty negotiators are ‘very close, as ever’, further rounds likely on ‘final, crucial’ details - CM

Thu 25th Jan, 2024

Local News

Family of seven-year old battling leukaemia finds strength thinking of others too

Mon 22nd Jan, 2024

Local News

EuroCity pedestrianisation project breaks ground

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Local News

Supreme Court hears claims police ‘acted unlawfully’ in property search

Thu 25th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
After ‘Borders and Boundaries’, an exploration of Llanito

29th January 2024

Features
New date palm for Line Wall synagogue

29th January 2024

Features
Gibraltar – military fortress or city or both?

29th January 2024

Features
Date set for Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2024

26th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024