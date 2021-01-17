Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Features

Local singer Chloe Martinez goes viral on TikTok

By Eyleen Gomez
17th January 2021

Local singer, now based in London, Chloe Martinez has gone viral on popular app TikTok over the past few days amassing hundreds of thousands of views for her version of ‘On My Own’ from Les Misérables with she pronouns.

The video of her changing the lyrics to, ‘On my own, Pretending she's beside me, All alone, I walk with her till morning. Without her, I feel her arms around me, And when I lose my way, I close my eyes, And she has found me,” had received over a quarter of million views before lunchtime on Friday.

Ms Martinez currently has over 47,000 followers on the app.

“I am so humbled from the video’s response and support from so many people worldwide,” she told the Chronicle.

“I didn’t expect it to do so well.”

She had contemplating on whether or not to post her rendition of the song but said she was very glad she did.

“Every comment has felt like a hug, I was surprised to get contacted and followed by bigger influencers as well. All comments have made my week,” she said.

She noted that she has received a lot of messages asking her to do the full version of the song and upload it to YouTube. This, she said, is something she might work on and surprise her new and old fans with.

Ms Martinez is currently working on her own original music and is hoping to release a debut single and album later this year.

