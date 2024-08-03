Local student describes their magazine project ‘Divine Feminine’

by Sofia Homatyano

My project consists of the divine feminine which is an energy with no gender that we all hold within us.

This was originally a tailoring project where I created a suit, the silhouettes played a big part as they extenuated and exaggerated the woman's shape with the purpose of showing self-expression.

The suit is also purposely worn 'the wrong way round', meaning its back to front, and this showcases change and rejects social norms.

It symbolises accepting and celebrating who you are and who you want to become, and making that your lifestyle even if it's different from society or not.

Keeping your essence and personality who makes you who you are.

The deeper I researched this term the more I started to understand and question my own lifestyle, as well as the lifestyle of those around me.

I created a little book to hopefully make people question themselves, everything must have a reason why, and that's what I want to know.

Why are people the way they are?

It’s heavily inspired by the ‘70s as it’s an era of contradictions and social change, this is also shown in the styling of the outfits and photography.

It’s supposed to be a fun but also intense magazine to hopefully make you question yourself.

The way I wrote it was purposefully made so that readers wouldn’t get lost in long paragraphs and escape the questions, Its short and direct.

I'm hoping to keep implementing different art forms into my fashion career and keep expanding my creativity with every project.

Sofia Homatyano is a student on work experience with the Chronicle.