Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 3rd Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Local student describes their magazine project ‘Divine Feminine’

Photos by Stefan Mifsud

By Guest Contributor
3rd August 2024

by Sofia Homatyano

My project consists of the divine feminine which is an energy with no gender that we all hold within us.

This was originally a tailoring project where I created a suit, the silhouettes played a big part as they extenuated and exaggerated the woman's shape with the purpose of showing self-expression.

The suit is also purposely worn 'the wrong way round', meaning its back to front, and this showcases change and rejects social norms.

It symbolises accepting and celebrating who you are and who you want to become, and making that your lifestyle even if it's different from society or not.

Keeping your essence and personality who makes you who you are.

The deeper I researched this term the more I started to understand and question my own lifestyle, as well as the lifestyle of those around me.

I created a little book to hopefully make people question themselves, everything must have a reason why, and that's what I want to know.

Why are people the way they are?

It’s heavily inspired by the ‘70s as it’s an era of contradictions and social change, this is also shown in the styling of the outfits and photography.

It’s supposed to be a fun but also intense magazine to hopefully make you question yourself.

The way I wrote it was purposefully made so that readers wouldn’t get lost in long paragraphs and escape the questions, Its short and direct.

I'm hoping to keep implementing different art forms into my fashion career and keep expanding my creativity with every project.

Sofia Homatyano is a student on work experience with the Chronicle.

Most Read

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

Chamber airs concern over tax increase on goods

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

Overseas Santorini sails from Gibraltar after brief logistics stop, without refuelling

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Local News

Lincoln revises high-performance centre project to make it feasible

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Features

National Day celebrations programme announced

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
A Bibliophile’s Dream I Ching or Book of Changes. Part 1

2nd August 2024

Features
Charlene Figueras to showcase Denim Renewed project

2nd August 2024

Features
New era as Garrison Library looks to digitisation

1st August 2024

Features
Flamenco at the Alameda With Elie Massias and friends

31st July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024