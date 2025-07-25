Local woman charged with making and distributing indecent images of children
A local woman appeared before the Magistrates Court on Friday charged with making, distributing and possessing indecent images of children. Sarah-Anne Mary Noguera, 35, denies the charges. She was arrested after police received information from the US National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children alleging several indecent images of children had been uploaded from Gibraltar...
