Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Local woman charged with making and distributing indecent images of children

By Chronicle Staff
25th July 2025

A local woman appeared before the Magistrates Court on Friday charged with making, distributing and possessing indecent images of children. Sarah-Anne Mary Noguera, 35, denies the charges. She was arrested after police received information from the US National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children alleging several indecent images of children had been uploaded from Gibraltar...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

WiseKey CEO sees cross-border tech opportunity boosted by treaty

Thu 24th Jul, 2025

Local News

Milder Covid variant ‘Stratus’ reaches Gibraltar, Public Health Director says

Thu 24th Jul, 2025

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Bunker call puts focus on Russia sanctions and compliance 

Wed 23rd Jul, 2025

Brexit

October 12 start date for EU’s automated border rollout

Tue 22nd Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
WiseKey CEO sees cross-border tech opportunity boosted by treaty

24th July 2025

Local News
Milder Covid variant ‘Stratus’ reaches Gibraltar, Public Health Director says

24th July 2025

Local News
Man jailed for breaching SOPO 

22nd July 2025

Features
Spreading word of Cruz Herrera far and wide

21st July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025