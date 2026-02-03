Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Loreto Convent School marks Feast of the Presentation of the Lord

By Chronicle Staff
3rd February 2026

Loreto Convent School celebrated the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, also known as Candlemas, on Monday with a Mass attended by Bishop Charles Azzopardi.

The feast commemorates the presentation of Jesus in the Temple forty days after his birth.

It is traditionally marked by the blessing of candles, symbolising Jesus as the Light of the World.

This was Bishop Charles’s first Mass with the school community.

“Even when it is raining, the sun is always behind the clouds, Jesus is trying to get close to us all,” he said in his opening words.

“These candles remind us that Christ is the light of the world - a little light like these candles, can change the life of many.”

During the celebration, he blessed candles that had been prepared by the children. The candles will be taken home and families are encouraged to light them in the evening as a reminder of Christ’s light in their lives.

