Loreto marks International Day of Peace with message of unity

Loreto Convent School Gibraltar celebrated the International Day of Peace, embracing this year’s theme of fire as a symbol of transformation, renewal and hope.

Fire has the power to destroy, but it also brings warmth, light and strength.

At Loreto, pupils reflected on the idea that peace, much like a flame, can begin with a single spark yet spread without ever diminishing.

Just as one candle lights another, fire’s ability to transform reminds us that peace requires healing, change and unity.

The celebration was especially meaningful for Loreto Convent School as it is the only school in Gibraltar with its very own Peace Pole, a global symbol of hope and harmony.

The event also highlighted the rich diversity of the school community, with pupils sharing the message of peace in 14 different languages during the performance, showing that peace truly knows no borders.

The celebration was attended by Bishop Carmel and Dean Ian Tarrant, whose presence highlighted the spirit of unity and reflection.

“International Day of Peace is a reminder to our pupils, and to us all, that peace begins within and grows outward to touch the lives of others,” Louise Napoli, Head Teacher of Loreto Convent School said.

“Our celebration this year has been a vibrant reminder of the warmth, light and renewal that peace can bring.”

Through this special event, Loreto Convent School reaffirmed its commitment to fostering peace, understanding and unity, values that continue to shine brightly at the heart of its community and the school.