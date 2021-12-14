Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lourdians runners competed in La Linea

By Stephen Ignacio
14th December 2021

A group of Lourdians runners, both from the youth and senior categories participated in the weekend’s annual ‘immaculada’ road races . The event, which has traditionally seen Gibraltar runners participate was impacted by the global pandemic and had seen local runners staying away last year.
With runners from both sides of the border now starting to compete across regional events a team of Lourdians runners, including 26 youth runners joined Spanish regional runners in this weekend’s events.
The youngsters competed in races organised to cross through the main high street in La Linea were spectators, many of them wearing masks cheered the youngsters as they raced down the city centre.
The weekend also saw a large group of Gibraltar runners participate in the Malaga marathon, as well as a team of five Gibraltar runners representing Gibraltar in the European Cross Country Championships.
Runners participating in the Immaculada races were not to disappoint with a number of podium finishes among both the youth and senior categories.


More images in Friday’s print edition

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

RGP confirms missing 11-year old girl has been found

Mon 13th Dec, 2021

Local News

Insurance required for e-scooters as legislation set to be published

Mon 13th Dec, 2021

Local News

CM echoes Johnson’s message to ‘get boosted now’ as concern mounts over Omicron variant

Mon 13th Dec, 2021

Local News

Basque police union backs GPF over fatal collision

Mon 13th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Where have the fans gone?

14th December 2021

Sports
Bavaria and Europa top their RB groups

13th December 2021

Sports
Gibraltar FA condemns appalling scenes at Lions v Europa Point match

12th December 2021

Sports
Europa ladies hockey win 9-a-side cup

12th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021