Lourdians youth take part in ‘VII Juegos Del Invierno’ (Image gallery)
Athletic from Lourdians athletics club youth runners attended the VII juegos del Invierno Sanlucar de this past Saturday, January 18th. The even was a non-competitive athletics event in which athletes took part in track and field events. These are a selection of images of Lourdians athletes courtesy of Roy Torres
