Wed 14th May, 2025

Sports

Luisi Marin heads Ten-pin bowling player standings

By Stephen Ignacio
14th May 2025

Luisi Marin heads the player standings in the Gibraltar ten-pin bowling association league. With many a variation in matches played due to rescheduling there were some impact on the final results table.
As they completed their latest round of matches this past May 6, Luisi Marin was joined by Michael Wood in the top two slots of the table, with Lightning Strikes leading the standings in the individual player rankings.
Brooklyn Messengers’ Fion Webber, Jamie Hickey and Jayce Webber directly being them. Brooklyn Messenger leading the way in Division A as a team with Lightning Strikes back in fifth position. Wigs in second place with Sport Happens taking third place in Division A.
In the meantime, and after the split Division B sees Split Personalities leading their division with Kingpin closely behind.

