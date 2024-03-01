Lynx and Europa scoring to claim top spot

The Gibraltar Futsal Premier Division could not be closer at the top with both Europa and Lynx neck and neck.

Europa, who have claimed the title in recent year claimed a major victory recently by grabbing all three points in their clash against Lynx. As they headed into this weekend’s action only goal difference separated the two, making it important for both teams to stay at the top of their game in order to maintain their momentum going forward.

Lynx had the easier of the two opponents on paper, facing Saxon, who although starting the season brightly have only the three wins to show for their efforts and sit at the bottom end of the table.

Lynx did not hesitate to add to Saxons woes taking the latter to a -46 goal difference as they conceded 12 goals against their two. The 12-2 mid-afternoon victory came just ahead of Europa’s match against Lions. The latter coming into the match in fourth place and with a good goal difference record. Europa, in a similar fashion to Lynx went out for the kill and came away with a 9-2 victory which leaves them with a goal difference of 58. This however, pales with Lynx’s 86 goal difference from fourteen matches played. With both teams neck and neck on points, 12 points ahead of their closest rivals the final set of matches in the second round should see no changes at the top expect questions will remain as to who will finish the eventual leader.

Lynx next face Lions in what could be a crucial encounter for both. Lion’s having been bitten hard by Europa will be looking to tighten up in defence and aim to reduce Lynx’s chances as they themselves will be looking for the points to finish in the top four spots. Now having fallen behind Laguna Lions can ill-afford defeat trailing by three points and in the knowledge that Laguna themselves play Europa.

The green and blacks of Europa will look to assert themselves again to maintain their momentum.

The final matches of the second round could however be one of the deciders with Europa facing a strong Bavaria side who have maintained themselves at the heels of the top two throughout the campaign. Bavaria more than capable of causing an upset. Lynx will face Laguna in the final week on March 24th. This could be a match in which Lynx could assert themselves at the head of the division an at the same time provide Lions with a helping hand if the Oranges can grabbed a result against Saxon.

This weekend also saw how Laguna took their chance to creep into the top four with a massive 7-1 victory against lowly College 1975. In the other big match Hercules, who have had a top and tumble season played out an eleven goal thriller against Bavaria. The latter coming away with a 7-4 victory and continue holding to that third place position in the league.

