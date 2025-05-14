Maer takes gold in Puente Mayorga

Gibraltar road runner Abigail Maer was to take to the podium this past weekend finishing first overall female in the eighth edition of the Puente Mayorga Popular Race in Spain.

The Carpe Diem runner who was accompanied by another twenty Carpe Diem runners and two Lourdians runner forming part in the 287 runner race, also saw Rosanna Fernandes, another of her Carpe Diem colleagues, join her on the podium. Fernandes finishing third overall female.

The race a 5.3km course saw runners starting at Puente Mayorga, heading to Guadarranque before returning to Puente Mayorga for the finish.

A competitive, but fun day event did see a mix of runners, with some walkers among those participating.

Gibraltar athletics club Carpe Diem once again participating in numbers in regional events, with Abigail Maer, who was unable to complete her full season in the Gibraltar road runners league due to personal commitments, showing that she was still on top form despite this season’s setback which saw her out of the running in the Gibraltar league.

