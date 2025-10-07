MAG donates £250 to Little Smiles Charity

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) has donated £250 to the Little Smiles Charity.

The donation included £205 raised during a “Writers Round” event held in July, with MAG contributing additional funds to bring the total to £250.

The event, the first of its kind in Gibraltar, was organised by local musician Della Slade and featured an acoustic evening where songwriters performed their original music and shared the stories behind each song.

Following the success of the July event, MAG has announced a second Writers Round for November 20, which will support the Blood Cancer Charity.