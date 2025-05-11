MAG opens its doors at Wellington Front
The spirit of music still lives on in Wellington Front as the new premises that now houses the Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) was recently opened by the Minister for Culture Christian Santos. This same vault which was the old Music Centre inspired and driven by the late Hector Cortez, for classical musicians to congregate...
