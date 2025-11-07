Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Nov, 2025

Magpies save themselves from being thrown out of the league

By Stephen Ignacio
7th November 2025

Bruno Magpies were today confirmed to have been sanction with a suspended disqualification after fielding ineligible player during four of their domestic season matches, including the Pepe Reyes Cup.
With rules in Gibraltar football dictating that after two forfeits clubs have their licences removed, as seen with over five years ago, the latest ruling by the Gibraltar FA’s independent Disciplinary Committee has ensured the survival of the club after the circumstances surrounding their breach of the regulations was taken into account.
In a statement issued by the Gibraltar FA this Friday it stated: "Following an investigation by the Gibraltar FA’s Disciplinary Regulations Officer (DRO), it has been determined that FCB Magpies fielded an ineligible player in four official matches during the 2025/26 season.

"It is noted that the inclusion of the ineligible player was a genuine administrative error, and at no point did FCB Magpies intend to gain a sporting advantage over any opponent. The Club was fully cooperative and professional throughout the investigation.

"As a result, the DRO has ruled that FCB Magpies have forfeited the following fixtures:

Pepe Reyes Cup Final

17 August 2025 – Lincoln Red Imps 3–0 FCB Magpies
Recorded as a forfeit; the original 3–0 scoreline remains.

Gibraltar Football League (GFL)

23 August 2025 – FCB Magpies 2–2 Manchester 1962 FC
Awarded as a 3–0 win to Manchester 1962 FC.
31 August 2025 – Mons Calpe SC 0–0 FCB Magpies
Awarded as a 3–0 win to Mons Calpe SC.
12 September 2025 – FCB Magpies 1–2 Europa FC
Awarded as a 3–0 win to Europa FC.
As a consequence of these forfeitures, FCB Magpies were found to be in breach of the Gibraltar Football League Rules, specifically Regulation 37.8 of the Disciplinary Regulations 2025/26, having forfeited more than two matches.

The matter was referred to the Gibraltar FA’s independent Disciplinary Committee, which, after considering the exceptional mitigating circumstances and the Club’s full cooperation, imposed a sanction of disqualification, suspended in accordance with Regulation 32.3 of the Disciplinary Regulations.

This suspended sanction will remain in force until the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, provided that FCB Magpies do not forfeit any further matches in the Gibraltar Football League or any other Men’s Senior Competition, including the Rock Cup."

