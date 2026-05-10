Malta clinch series despite Gibraltar super over win

Gibraltar ended their six-match T20 international series against Malta on a high after securing a dramatic super over victory in the final encounter at the Marsa Sports Club, although the hosts still claimed the series 5-1 overall.

Malta posted 165/9 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat. Zeeshan Khan top scored with 70 from 51 deliveries, whilst Jaspal Singh added a quickfire 32 from just 11 balls. Gibraltar’s bowling effort was led by Balaji Pai, who returned figures of 3/12 from three overs, with Joe Wilson taking 2/28.

In reply, Gibraltar matched Malta’s total exactly, finishing on 165/4. Philip Raikes struck 69 from 46 balls and Kieron Ferrary contributed 44 from 36 deliveries before Gibraltar captain Iain Latin produced the decisive moment in regulation play, striking six from the final ball of the innings to force a super over.

Gibraltar then scored 12/0 in the super over, with Latin making 8 not out and Raikes adding 3 not out. Malta responded with 9/1 as Gibraltar held their nerve to seal victory by three runs. Balaji Pai claimed the wicket in the super over after also starring earlier with the ball.

Following the series, Gibraltar Cricket Board president said Malta were deserving winners of the series and highlighted the importance of the matches as preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers this summer.

Malta will travel to Cyprus for their qualifying campaign, whilst Gibraltar head to Denmark in July.

Reflecting on the final match, the Gibraltar Cricket president described the contest as “a fantastic way to close out an entertaining week of cricket,” highlighting Latin’s pressure six to force the super over and Gibraltar’s running between the wickets during the decisive extra over.

Special praise was also reserved for Louis Bruce, who reached the milestone of 50 T20 international caps during the series at just 20 years of age.

The Gibraltar Cricket president also thanked Malta Cricket Association for their hospitality throughout the week, along with the players, officials, scorers, umpires, volunteers and supporters involved in the series.