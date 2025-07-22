Man jailed for downloading indecent images of children
A local man who downloaded 445 images depicting child sexual abuse material sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday. Stuart Santos, 49, had pleaded guilty to a charge of downloading the images following a joint investigation by Detectives from the RGP’s Digital Forensics Unit (DFU) and Online Child Abuse Investigation Team (OCAIT). The images...
