Manchester 62 FC deducted a further six points by Club Licensing Unit's FIB

Ahead of their encounter against Lincoln Red Imps this weekend, Manchester 62 were dealt an early blow with a further sanction imposed on the club.

Already having faced a crisis which saw senior players withdraw from playing until recently, with youth players having taken over the role, the latest points deduction comes as a double blow to the club with little left to play for now expect complete the season.

Manchester 62 faced a 10-0 defeat for the second time this weekend at the hands of Lincoln Red Imps. This coming after the sanction.

In a statement, prior to the weekend's football the Gibraltar Football Association (“Gibraltar FA”) confirmed last week that the First Instance Board (“FIB”) of its Club Licensing Unit has issued a decision regarding Manchester 1962 FC, following a review of the Club’s compliance with the Gibraltar FA Domestic Club Licensing Regulations 2024/25 (which regulate Season 2025/26).

"The Gibraltar FA has been monitoring Manchester 1962 FC’s financial position as part of its club licensing oversight process. The FIB found that the Club failed to submit a compliant Article 66 declaration within the required timeframe and, as at 31 December 2025, maintained material overdue payables relevant to the club licensing regulations. The overdue amounts include unpaid liabilities to social and tax authorities that had not been resolved or validly excluded in accordance with the Regulations. Accordingly, and in line with Regulations 68(2) and 74 of the Domestic Club Licensing Regulations 2024/25 and Regulation 31 of the GFA Disciplinary Regulations 2025/26, the FIB has imposed a deduction of six (6) Gibraltar Football League points on Manchester 1962 FC, effective immediately."

"The FIB’s decision reflects the importance of compliance with licensing obligations designed to protect players, staff, and the integrity of Gibraltar football. The decision was communicated to the Club in writing on 28th January 2026, and the statutory appeal period has now expired with no appeal lodged, meaning the sanction is final and effective immediately."

"The Gibraltar FA reiterates its commitment to enforcing the Club Licensing Regulations fairly and consistently and to working with clubs to support sustainable operations and compliance with their obligations. More information on the Club Licensing Regulatory framework is available on the Gibraltar FA website."

With Manchester 62 already having been deducted points earlier in the season, and having had a review scheduled for January 15th, the association has also issued an explanation as to their latest decision in the form of an FAQs. This providing some clarity as to the latest decision and its relationship, if any, to the previous sanctions.

In its statement it added: -

FAQs

Why was Manchester 1962 FC sanctioned?

The First Instance Board (FIB) found that Manchester 1962 FC failed to comply with Article 66 of the Gibraltar FA Domestic Club Licensing Regulations, which requires clubs to confirm at set monitoring dates that they have no overdue payables towards employees and social and tax authorities, unless those amounts are formally deferred or subject to a genuine dispute.

As at 31 December 2025, the Club had material overdue liabilities that fell outside any agreed payment framework and did not submit a compliant declaration within the required timeframe.

Is this about historic debt the Club already had?

No.

Article 66 is a recurring monitoring obligation. It applies at each assessment date during the season.

The test is whether a club has overdue payables at that specific date, not whether it is managing or reducing historic debt over time.

Previous sanctions, ongoing discussions with creditors, transparency with the Gibraltar FA, or expected future investment do not satisfy the Article 66 requirement if overdue payables exist at the monitoring date.

Is this “double punishment” for the same financial issues?

No.

Each Article 66 assessment is a separate compliance test.

The breach arises from repeated non-compliance with an ongoing obligation, not from the historical existence of debt.

Why impose a points deduction rather than a fine?

The FIB considered the full range of sanctions available under the Regulations, including:

Financial penalties

Sporting sanctions

Withdrawal of the Domestic Club Licence

Given that the breach itself related to unpaid liabilities to employees and public authorities, a financial fine was considered unlikely to address the underlying compliance issue.

A points deduction was assessed as a measured and proportionate response that upheld regulatory integrity while stopping short of more severe outcomes available under the Regulations.

What is the purpose of Article 66?

Article 66 exists to:

Protect players and staff from non-payment

Ensure clubs meet obligations to public authorities

Safeguard the integrity and sustainability of football in Gibraltar

It is a cornerstone of financial governance within the Club Licensing framework.

What’s next for Manchester 1962 FC?

Manchester 1962 FC must now apply for a licence through the annual Club Licensing process, in the same way as all other clubs. The process officially started on 30th January 2026.

The granting of a Club Licence is subject to full compliance with all applicable regulations and licensing requirements. Any licence awarded will depend on the Club demonstrating that it meets those criteria at the time of assessment.