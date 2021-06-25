Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Marble Arc win Spring Cup in evening of mesmerising finals

By Stephen Ignacio
25th June 2021

Marble Arc claimed victory in the final minutes of Gibraltar Netball’s domestic season winning this years Netball Spring Cup.
A mesmerising, fast paced encounter between Marble Arc and GJBS/Europa Elite in which both teams were to stay level throughout most of the match, with only the last minutes separating the two brought to an end an evening of finals.
A total of four finals, one for each of the divisions, saw a full capacity crowd entertained this Thursday at the Victoria Stadium sports hall.
Gold Fever was to come out the first victors against Kindred Vixens for the fourth division Spring Cup. The second final,saw RICC beat Bavaria Dragonites with Med Comp/Restano coming out victors against Wing It before the big final between marble Arc against GJBS/Europa Elite.
We will be bringing full reports and images on each final in the coming days.

