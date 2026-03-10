Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

María Jesús Corrales to present second novel, ‘En el corazón de África’

By Chronicle Staff
10th March 2026

BookGem will host the official Gibraltar presentation of ‘En el corazón de África’ by journalist and author María Jesús Corrales on Thursday, March 12 at 5pm at its premises at 312 Main Street.

The event, sponsored by Gibraltar Culture Services, will include a brief reading and presentation by the author followed by a book signing.

The novel explores themes of identity, love, memory and freedom, and examines links across both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar, with a focus on the role of women at key moments in the recent history of the area.

Its main character, África Martín, is a struggling freelance journalist in Brexit-era London who begins an inner journey after the death of her grandmother, Inmaculada Márquez, during the pandemic, opening the door to a troubled and difficult past.

That search leads her from London to both shores of the Strait of Gibraltar and prompts a family catharsis rooted in memory, identity and the experiences of women across generations.

The novel also seeks to honour the memory of thousands of anonymous women, past and present, whose lives helped shape freedom and civil rights in society today.

“This is a very special moment for me, as Gibraltar and the Campo are always a real inspiration in my writing,” Ms Corrales said.

“Above all, because of their resilient people and their shared stories from both sides of the border.”

“I feel privileged to have found such stories about great women during the 20th century, women who fought all the rights we have today.”

“We owe a big debt to those women and this novel is dedicated to them.”

Ms Corrales, a regular contributor to the Chronicle as its Campo correspondent, returns to fiction with this, her second novel.

Her first novel, ‘Las Expulsadas’, published in 2020, focused on cross-border women from La Línea and the Campo who experienced the closure of the Gibraltar border in 1966.

Most Read

Local News

Plans submitted to transform pig farm into butterfly park

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Local News

For Women in Need, demand for domestic abuse refuge outstrips capacity 

Mon 9th Mar, 2026

Local News

RGP records 582 domestic incidents, with women disproportionally affected 

Mon 9th Mar, 2026

Local News

Man jailed for a year for voyeurism and possession of indecent images of children

Mon 9th Mar, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

Will prices rise after April?

Mon 9th Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Speakers share personal stories as British Forces Gibraltar marks International Women’s Day

10th March 2026

Local News
Eastside sediment plume prompts calls for close monitoring and controls

10th March 2026

Local News
Santos and Arias Vasquez attend UN women’s commission in New York

9th March 2026

Local News
Man jailed for a year for voyeurism and possession of indecent images of children

9th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026