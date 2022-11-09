Marielou Guerrero steps down as GibSams chair

Marielou Guerrero, the founder of GibSams and its chair since inception, has stepped down from the post for health reasons, and has been succeeded by Peter Montegriffo.

Mrs Guerrero will remain involved with the charity as Honorary Patron and Founder.

Brenda Cuby has been appointed as chief executive to oversee the day-to-day operations of the charity.

“GibSams and Gibraltar are indebted to the tireless work and enthusiasm that Marielou has given to the charity,” GibSams said in a statement.

“Her contribution will forever inspire us, and we are delighted that she remains a part of the charity which we know is very dear to her heart.”