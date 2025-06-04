Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mario Finlayson gallery reopens with room dedicated to Christian Hook

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
4th June 2025

The Mario Finlayson National Gallery in City Hall reopened for its 10th anniversary on Tuesday morning with a room dedicated to renowned Gibraltarian artist Christian Hook. The gallery was temporarily closed to revamp and re-curate the space to celebrate a decade since its opening and, on Tuesday, some fresh artworks from the Government’s Art Collection...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Gibraltar and OTs ‘a critical element’ as UK moves to 'war-fighting readiness'

Mon 2nd Jun, 2025

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

easyJet launches Birmingham service

Tue 3rd Jun, 2025

Local News

Astute-class nuclear powered submarine sails back into port

Sun 1st Jun, 2025

Local News

Complaint over Eastside development could put Gib waters issue before international court

Tue 27th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Remembering who we are: A wake-up call for the next generation

3rd June 2025

Features
Heritage Trust awards prizes in annual painting competition

3rd June 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Chasing Nelson: Llaniyankee

3rd June 2025

Opinion & Analysis
A decade later Art continues to find new growth in Gibraltar’s national art gallery

2nd June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025