Tue 13th May, 2025

Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery marks 10th anniversary with special events

By Chronicle Staff
13th May 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced a programme of events to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery.

The Gallery, located at the City Hall, will reopen on Tuesday, June 3 following a short closure for refurbishment and re-curation. The updated layout will feature new acquisitions to the Government’s art collection, including the addition of works by Christian Hook. Mr Hook becomes the seventh Gibraltarian artist represented at the Gallery, joining Mario Finlayson, Gustavo Bacarisas, Elio Cruz, Jacobo Azagury, Rudesindo Mannia and Leni Mifsud.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, two fireside chats will be held at the City Hall, chaired by journalist and broadcaster Alice Mascarenhas. The first, on Thursday, June 5, will focus on the legacy of Mario Finlayson, while the second, on Wednesday, June 11, will explore the art of Gustavo Bacarisas. Both events begin at 6.30pm. Tickets are available at www.buytickets.gi.

The Gallery will also take part in Calentita Night on Friday, June 20, with a special late-night opening from 7pm to 10pm. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the new exhibition and explore the updated gift shop in a festive setting.

A Family Open Day will be held on Saturday, July 5, featuring storytelling sessions and children’s life drawing workshops. Tickets for these sessions are also available at www.buytickets.gi.

Further educational activities will include school workshops on street art and postcard-making. The Gallery will also introduce enhanced visitor resources, including child-friendly materials, QR codes for expanded artwork information, and a revamped gift shop.

Gibraltar Cultural Services has thanked the public for their understanding during the temporary closure and invited all residents and visitors to take part in the anniversary celebrations.

