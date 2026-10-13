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Tue 13th Oct, 2026

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Features

Mariquita Azopardi celebrates her 100th birtdhay

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2026

It has been a red-letter day for Mrs Mariquita Azopardi who celebrated a wonderful 100th birthday, surrounded by her family including a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and persons who have held a special place for her in her life. 

Her three children, Dick Azopardi, Eli Farrell and Sylvia Recagno, organised a special party for her at the Rock Hotel – which will not itself be celebrating its centenary until six years’ time, in 2032. Mariquita’s relatives from France and Spain, including her only surviving sister, travelled specially for the occasion. 

Bishop Charles Azzopardi presented Mariquita with a special Papal blessing from Pope Leo. King Charles III also sent birthday greetings but, although this was posted in mid-September, they unfortunately did not arrive in time for the great day.  

Mariquita even got a mention in Parliament before it adjourned. She is the paternal aunt of Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, and both sides of the House and the Speaker were unanimous in offering her best wishes on her birthday. 

Mariquita is the widow of Superintendent Michael Azopardi, who headed the Gibraltar Services Police for many years. She is now residing in Mount Alvernia. She is a delightful, caring lady and beloved by everyone. 

She was visibly happy to greet and chat with the many members of the family and friends who were gathered at the party to wish her well. 

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