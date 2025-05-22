Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd May, 2025

Martin Gonzalez opens new exhibition ‘Wonderful World’ inspired by travel and experimentation

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
22nd May 2025

Martin Gonzalez will open his latest exhibition, Wonderful World, at the Fine Arts Gallery this evening featuring approximately 90 of his works, predominantly painted within the past year. The exhibition is a kaleidoscope of paintings with themes ranging from skies to seas and architectural landscapes. Mr Gonzalez told the Chronicle that he draws inspiration from...

