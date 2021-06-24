Mayor releases Gay Pride video

The Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, has launched a Gay Pride video as Gibraltar’s first openly gay Mayor.

Not long into his two-year tenure, Mr Santos is hosting a series of events during the month of June to mark Gay Pride as part of his year-long ‘We Are One campaign’.

These includes an online campaign on his Facebook and Instagram sites, as well as a fun Photo Booth event to take place on June 28 at Gibraltar’s City Hall, enabling companies and individuals to express their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

As part of the online campaign, a special Gay Pride video has been published today featuring members of the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ community, who talk about what Pride means to them.

Mr Santos said: “I am keen to foster a spirit of inclusivity and openness in the community. The We Are One campaign will celebrate every citizen regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion and colour and the aim of these events is to give all participants a feeling of acceptance and belonging.”