Mayor’s Awards presented at City Hall ceremony

The annual Mayor’s Awards Ceremony was held at the Mayor’s Parlour in City Hall on Wednesday, with Deputy Governor Marc Holland attending on behalf of the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was also present.

Following nominations from members of the public endorsed by the Awards Committee, the Mayor, Nicholas Guerrero, conferred awards on 14 recipients in recognition of service, bravery and voluntary work in Gibraltar.

Mr and Mrs Winston and Vicky Danino received an award for organising events and coach trips for the elderly community and for their charitable activities.

Edgar Triay was recognised for his work raising awareness and improving services for the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association.

Alexander Sanchez-Soiza received an award for more than 10 years of voluntary work protecting Gibraltar’s coastlines and heritage through the Nautilus Project.

Josefa Alecio was honoured for more than 50 years of service to Girlguiding.

Mario Prescott was recognised for more than 25 years of voluntary service as a member of the Three Kings Cavalcade Committee.

Kenneth Martinez and Gil Lopes each received awards for assisting and evacuating residents during a fire at Arengo’s Gardens.

Kyra Cabrera was honoured for more than 25 years of service to the Scouting movement.

Vincent Robba received an award for his work in ornithology in Gibraltar and for supporting the wellbeing and preservation of birds.

Aidan Celecia was recognised for saving his siblings and attempting to reach his mother and stepfather during a fire at Wave Crest, Mid Harbour Estate.

Kevin Hook received an award for more than 20 years of voluntary service to the Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau.

Linda Freyone was honoured for more than 14 years of service as a Childline helpline volunteer.

Maria Teresa Roura Vivas was also recognised for her work supporting and protecting children and young members of the community as a Childline helpline volunteer.

The Mayor also expressed appreciation to the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and GHA Director General Paul Bosio for the opportunity to present the award to Mr and Mrs Danino at St Bernard’s Hospital.

The ceremony concluded with thanks to members of the community who submitted nominations for people considered worthy of recognition.