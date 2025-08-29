McGrail Inquiry rules out investigation into payments to ex-police officers flagged in audit report
Sir Peter Openshaw, the chairman of the McGrail Inquiry, has ruled that he will not investigate payments made to former officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police and highlighted in the 2018/19 report by the former Principal Auditor. The chairman had been asked by lawyers for former police Commissioner Ian McGrail whether he intended to investigate...
