McGrail Inquiry to deliver report to Government today

The McGrail Inquiry report will be delivered to the Gibraltar Government at 4pm today, November 6, 2025.

The report will be delivered to No.6 Convent Place by the Secretary to the Inquiry, Maurice Turnock.

It will also be sent to the Attorney General Michael Llamas, KC, via email by the Solicitor to the Inquiry, Charles Simpson.

Under the Inquiries Act 2024, the chairman of the Inquiry, Sir Peter Openshaw, must deliver his report to the Government.

Under the same legislation, the Government then has a duty to arrange for the report to be published in full, save for any material which may be withheld under the Act’s provisions.

There is no date fixed yet for publication of the report.

“The publication date for the report will be appointed by the Government,” the Inquiry said in a statement.

“The Chairman and the Government have agreed that fairness requires advance copies of the report to be provided on a strictly confidential basis to core participants who participated in the main inquiry hearing, and individuals who gave significant oral evidence at the main inquiry hearing on key matters.”

“The Government has also agreed to give due consideration to the Chairman’s recommendation that it would be helpful to provide an advance copy to the press subject to suitable embargo terms.”

