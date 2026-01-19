MedSteps team sets date for 2026 MedSteps5 Challenge

The MedSteps team has announced that the 2026 MedSteps5 Challenge, organised by HM Prison Officers, will be held on Saturday May 9, with participant numbers capped at 600.

All sponsorship and donations go directly to Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

The 2025 Med Steps 5 Challenge raised £28,900 marking a record-breaking year for participation with over 720 people taking part.

The challenge has become a significant date in Gibraltar’s community calendar, drawing people of all ages and fitness levels to the Mediterranean Steps for a day of solidarity with those affected by cancer.

Organisers said registration will take place on two separate days ahead of the event, on March 26 and April 23.

Further details will be released closer to the time, but the team is encouraging anyone interested in taking part to add the date to their calendar and register early on the designated days.

Funds raised will help Cancer Relief Gibraltar continue delivering free services to individuals and families affected by cancer on the Rock. Some of these services include nursing care, emotional and practical support, and day services.

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/MedSteps5